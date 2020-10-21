‘Spitting Image’ confirms US election double episode special

Spitting Image will release two special episodes covering the US election.

Set to air on ITV on the evening of Saturday October 31, and then be available exclusively on BritBox, the episodes will cover a “uniquely British satirical take on global events”.

“We’ve been excited about the timing of the US election for this series of Spitting Image for months,” said Reemah Sakaan, Group Director ITV SVOD and Chief Creative & Brand Officer for BritBox, on the upcoming episodes.

Advertisement

Sakaan added: “It certainly doesn’t seem to be letting us down in terms of material for satire, so we commissioned a bonus episode that we are excited to share with both ITV and BritBox audiences.”

“This is a great chance to celebrate Spitting Image’s noisy return after 18 years and give ITV viewers a taste of the full series, available on BritBox,” added Kevin Lygo, BritBox Originals Creative Chief and ITV’s Director of TV.

Roger Law, who originally created the show in 1984, said of the political special: “Spitting Image returns to ITV for a one-off special on the 31 October at 10pm. Halloween. How very appropriate.”

In a three-star review of the reboot, NME said: “There are some strong sketches and, inevitably, some duds.

“The best material is probably in the Boris Johnson parts, one of which is a lovely imagining of the relationship between the Prime Minister and Dominic Cummings, depicted here as a creepy alien with a pulsating head who drools at the prospect of eating Johnson’s baby.”