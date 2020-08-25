An explicit Spitting Image sketch involving Boris Johnson, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin was forced to be reshot due to excessively graphic content.

Satirical series Spitting Image confirmed earlier this year that it would return for a new batch of episodes on BritBox, but a source explained why one particular moment would be cut.

The Sun reports that one sketch saw Johnson, Trump and Putin wrestling naked in a sauna, engaging in a “sword fight”.

“We told them to take no prisoners with the trailer,” the source told the paper. “And they certainly didn’t. But some of the senior executives couldn’t handle the fact they were fighting with their willies.”

Describing the scene, they added, “They’ve given Boris and Trump tiny latex penises as well” and said that Putin’s was “monstrous”. Spitting Image is yet to comment on the matter.

Announcing the reboot earlier this year, co-creator Roger Law said, “Public service satire announcement. ‘I’ve refused to resuscitate Spitting Image for years but when my pension ran out and my palm was crossed with silver what could an old man do?

“The new Spitting Image will be global through a uniquely British eye, it will be more outrageous, audacious and salacious than the previous incarnation. With scandalous scripts and A-List characters, it will be the people’s programme!”

Last month saw the show reveal Johnson’s puppet for the upcoming show, alongside Dominic Cummings and Prince Andrew.

The new episodes of Spitting Image will be streaming exclusively on BritBox this Autumn, with a second season to follow in 2021.