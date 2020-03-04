‘Spitting Image’ is getting a reboot on streaming platform BritBox

Iconic ’80s/’90s satirical current events show Spitting Image has been confirmed as BritBox’s first original series.

The show, which ridiculed famous figures in puppet form, ran for 18 seasons between 1984 and 1996.

The acerbic British comedy is now set to refresh its roll call with 21st century characters including Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Beyoncé, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Vladimir Putin, and many more.

Roger Law, the original co-creator of Spitting Image, attributed the reboot to needing to top up his pension pot. “Public service satire announcement. I’ve refused to resuscitate Spitting Image for years but when my pension ran out and my palm was crossed with silver what could an old man do?” [quotes via Vodzilla].

“The new Spitting Image will be global through a uniquely British eye, it will be more outrageous, audacious and salacious than the previous incarnation. With scandalous scripts and A-List characters, it will be the people’s programme! When Dominic Cummings gets the boot, Spitting Image will give him a job. We’ve always employed weirdos and are sure Dom will be a great asset, he seems to hate politicians as much as we do.

“We will take back control from the likes of BoJo, Trump, Harry and Meghan, Elon Musk, and Kim Kardashian. We will be dazzled and amazed by Jurgen Klopp and Beyonce, we will have regular weather updates from our roving reporter Greta Thunberg.

“The timing is right, the puppets are ready, the people have spoken. And the message for the doomsayers and gloomsters is, this autumn we will get BritBox done!” he said.

Kevin Lygo, BritBox Originals Creative Chief and ITV’s Director of TV added: “We are thrilled that BritBox can provide the opportunity for British creativity to truly run wild, and we are looking forward to enticing new subscribers with the new series and service.”

The revived Spitting Image is produced by Avalon (Catastrophe, Breeders, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver) and will be available to stream exclusively on BritBox in Autumn 2020. A second season will follow in 2021.