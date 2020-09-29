‘Spitting Image’ reboot responds to racism accusations

Spitting Image creator Roger Law has responded to accusations of racism that have been levelled at the rebooted show.

The comments follow a meeting held by ITV’s director of television Kevin Lygo, addressing how to portray Black people in the satirical show in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In response, Law told Radio Times that “it’s personal”, and that “it’s not a racist thing”.

“People sit around looking for things to complain about, and I do big noses and big ears. It’s personal – it’s not a racist thing. [Personal parody] has more effect on individuals than waxing lyrical about their policies.”

He continued: “Everybody cares about how they look. I’m wearing my hat now because I’m virtually bald – we’re all at it.”

Regarding the initial meeting, Lygo said last month: “The producers called me and said we need to have a conversation.

“We discussed with the writer and the producers about how to portray Black people as viciously caricatured puppets. What is ok? What is not ok? Some of the answers are unclear, it is difficult, everybody is trying their best.’”

Speaking about the show’s return earlier this month, Law had said: “It’s time to come off furlough!

“Everything the team have done on the new Spitting Image shows – the caricatures, puppets and satirical gags – have all been done in the public interest, as Boris might say: ‘Pro bono publico’.”

He added: “The people have spoken and the puppets are ‘oven ready’. We’re going to take back control from the likes of Boris, Cummings, Trump, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

“There will be tongue-lashings from our weather girl, Greta Thunberg, you’ll be knocked out by Tyson Fury and dazzled and amazed by Beyoncé and Herr Jurgen Klopp.”

Spitting Image is streaming exclusively on BritBox, with another season set to follow in 2021.