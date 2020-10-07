‘Spitting Image’ reboot to return for a seconds series

The Spitting Image reboot series has been renewed for a second season on BritBox.

Roger Law’s satirical show returned to screens last week, satirising Boris Johnson, Kanye West, Elton John, Greta Thunberg, Donald Trump, Barack Obama and more in puppet form.

The new series sparked a spike in subscribers on BritBox, and will air new episodes every Saturday for the next nine weeks.

Per Radio Times, Reemah Sakaan, Group Director ITV SVOD and Chief Creative & Brand Officer BritBox, said of the show’s renewal: “The fantastic response to Spitting Image just goes to show how much the world needs public service satire.

“Not only can subscribers look forward to another 9 weeks of anarchy but also now another series in 2021.”

Spitting Image first aired between 1984 and 1996 on ITV, created by Roger Law who now helms the new series too.

Commenting on the news of a second season in the works, Law said: “Steady employment at last!”

In a three-star review of the reboot, NME said: “There are some strong sketches and, inevitably, some duds.

“The best material is probably in the Boris Johnson parts, one of which is a lovely imagining of the relationship between the Prime Minister and Dominic Cummings, depicted here as a creepy alien with a pulsating head who drools at the prospect of eating Johnson’s baby.”

Summarising the series, the review concluded that, “As an attempt to resuscitate a beloved institution, Spitting Image 2.0, arseholes and all, could be a lot worse.”

New episodes of Spitting Image are airing weekly on BritBox.