‘Spitting Image’ announces series 2 return with new trailer

A second series of Spitting Image is set to arrive on BritBox UK later this month.

The news that Roger Law’s satirical puppet show would be returning this month came with a new promotional image which includes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Boris Johnson among its line-up.

The Queen, Priti Patel, Daniel Craig, and a coronavirus cell are also confirmed to make appearances in the topical new instalment.

All aboard! 🚢 The brand new series of #SpittingImage arrives 11th September, only on @BritBox_UK. pic.twitter.com/hpPNOhSx8c — Spitting Image (@SpittingImage) September 1, 2021

A teaser trailer for the upcoming series has been released to coincide with the announcement. Narrated by Johnson in puppet form, the short clip consists of a montage of the show’s most reactive moments so far, including skits with Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Joe Wicks.

Watch the teaser here:

The first series of the reboot aired in 2020, after the show had been off-air for over 24 years. A second series was green-lit in October last year.

Series one of the show proved a hit for the relatively new streaming platform BritBox UK, and garnered a record number of subscribers. The show originally ran for 18 series’ between 1984 and 1996, attracting 15million viewers at its peak.

Last year, it was revealed that an explicit sketch from the upcoming new series of Spitting Image, involving Johnson, Trump and Putin, was forced to be reshot due to excessively graphic content.

A report stated that one sketch saw Johnson, Trump and Putin wrestling naked in a sauna, engaging in a “sword fight”. A source added that the show had “given Boris and Trump tiny latex penises as well,” describing Putin’s as “monstrous”.

Spitting Image will return to BritBox on September 11.