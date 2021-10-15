‘Spitting Image’ returns to live TV with Halloween special

Spitting Image is set to return to ITV for a Halloween special following its recent success on streaming platform BritBox UK.

The second series of the rebooted show premiered in September. Series one of the satirical comedy proved a hit for the relatively new BritBox UK service, and garnered a record number of subscribers. The show originally ran for 18 series’ between 1984 and 1996, attracting 15million viewers at its peak.

The Halloween special will be premiering to BritBox UK subscribers on Saturday, October 30, and will then air on ITV during the week that follows.

The new series has caught the attention of several of the celebrities that it has satirised, including Gary Lineker who took to Twitter to share a recent clip of himself in puppet form:

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan took to social media to praise the show for its accuracy. “They think they’re mocking me here but I do actually believe this….” he tweeted in response to a clip of his puppet taking credit for Emma Raducanu’s win at the US open.

😂😂 They think they're mocking me here but I do actually believe this…. https://t.co/SbjDCcqghQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 19, 2021

Last year, it was revealed that an explicit sketch from the upcoming new series of Spitting Image, involving Johnson, Trump and Putin, was forced to be reshot due to excessively graphic content.

A report stated that one sketch saw Johnson, Trump and Putin wrestling naked in a sauna, engaging in a “sword fight”. A source added that the show had “given Boris and Trump tiny latex penises as well,” describing Putin’s as “monstrous”.