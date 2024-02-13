SpongeBob calls out Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating history in Super Bowl ad

Leonardo DiCaprio was mocked by SpongeBob Squarepants over his dating history during the Super Bowl over the weekend.

DiCaprio has garnered a reputation for dating younger women and breaking up with them as they reach a certain age. His previous relationships include Gisele Bündchen and Bar Rafaeli. He is currently dating Vittoria Ceretti, 25.

During the third quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (February 11), SpongeBob [voiced by Tom Kenny] joined announcers Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson in the booth.

When the camera cut to DiCaprio watching the game from his suite, SpongeBob joked as the camera then cut to the players on screen, “Leonardo DiCaprio, 25. That was about his dating history.”

SpongeBob makes a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio on the Nickelodeon #SuperBowl stream. “Leonardo DiCaprio, 25! That’s his dating history.” pic.twitter.com/e8YXhj1czK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 12, 2024

Elsewhere, one of DiCaprio’s former directors said that he once caught the actor “paging through a Victoria’s Secret catalogue” on the set of 2006 political thriller Blood Diamond.

“It seems Leo was currently between gorgeous girlfriends. One morning I walked into the makeup trailer as I often did to discuss the day’s work with him,” he recalled.

“I found him in the chair waiting for his turn and noticed he was paging through a Victoria’s Secret catalogue. ‘What are you doing?’ I asked. [co-star] Jennifer Connelly was in the chair beside him. Without even looking over, she said, ‘Shopping’.”

