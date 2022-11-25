‘Squid Game’ actor O Yeong-su indicted for sexual misconduct

Squid Game star O Yeong-su has been indicted on sexual misconduct charges in Korea, according to reports.

The actor, best known for playing Oh Il-nam in the Netflix series, was indicted on Thursday (November 24) without detention over claims he inappropriately touched the body of a woman in 2017.

According to a report by South Korean broadcaster JTBC (via Deadline), the victim originally filed a complaint in December last year. The police closed the case in April this year without filing any charges, but the prosecution restarted the investigation following an appeal.

Advertisement

In a statement shared with JTBC, Yeong-su denied the allegations. “I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake,” he said. “I apologised because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges.”

According to the AFP news agency, a Suwon court official is quoted as saying that “everything reported by local media is not factually correct”.

Yeong-su won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Squid Game, and earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

Prior to Squid Game, he was best known for starring in theatre productions. He later began appearing in a number of Korean films and television shows, including God Of War and 2003’s A Little Monk.

A second season of Squid Game is in early development at Netflix, which is expected to be released in 2024.