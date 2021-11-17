‘Squid Game’ and ‘Red Notice’ top Netflix’s new weekly most-watched list

Squid Game and the recently released action comedy film Red Notice are among the top releases on Netflix’s new official most-watched list.

Yesterday (November 16), the streaming giant rolled out its new website, which tracks its most viewed content on a new metric it calls “hours viewed”. The new website allows users to toggle between weekly Global Top 10 lists by films and series, with an English-language and non-English category for each format. Additionally, users can also view Top 10 lists by individual countries.

According to the website, Squid Game has reigned at Number One in the category of non-English television since its release week in September, for a total of nine weeks at the top at the time of writing. Other K-drama series on the list include, The King’s Affection, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and My Name.

Meanwhile, Narcos: Mexico has topped the list for the English television category, with the recently released League Of Legends animated series Arcane at second place. The third season of the Penn Badgley-led You rounds out the Top Three.

Additionally, action-comedy film Red Notice, which premiered on November 5, has clinched the top spot for the week of November 8 in the English-language film category. The newly-released film starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot received three stars in a review from NME‘s Paul Bradshaw.

“Figuring out how best to measure success in streaming is hard, and there’s no one perfect metric,” said Netflix VP Pablo Perez De Rosso, per Time. “Having looked at the different options, we believe engagement as measured by hours viewed is a strong indicator of a title’s popularity, as well as overall member satisfaction, which is important for retention in subscription services.”

In other Squid Game news, creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that a second season of the series is on the way. “There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” the he said.

Meanwhile, Riot Games has added Arcane-themed content to all of its games, including League Of Legends, Valorant, Wild Rift and more, in celebration of the series’ launch.