‘Squid Game”s Anupam Tripathi to star in scripted podcast drama

Squid Game breakout star Anupam Tripathi has been cast in a new scripted audio series titled Scammers.

Tripathi will protray a telemarketer-turned-phone scammer from India, with the series set to a chronicle of his journey as he creates a new identity, as reported by Deadline. Scammers will be set in India, Detroit and Silicon Valley, will be follow the adventures of a trio of main characters led by Tripathi.

Created by writers and directors Vishnu Vallabhaneni (Dear White People) and Karan Sunil (Code-Switched), Scammers will be primarily produced by rising US-based production house Marginal MediaWorks. In addition, B&C Content’s Chris S. Lee (The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil) will serve as a producing partner.

“I know this character inside out, in fact, I worked in a call center early on while getting my acting career off the ground in India,” Tripathi told Deadline. “I’m thrilled to join forces with Marginal on this series and breathe life into this rich character and story universe that Karan and Vish are creating.”

He also added that this upcoming role would be a new experience for him as an actor, given that he’ll have to deliver his performance through his voice alone. “I was immediately intrigued by the nuance required from the role, between confidence and arrogance, empathy and compliance, and the stretching needed to construct a complex character using only my voice,” he said.

Tripathi previously played Ali Abdul on hit Netflix K-drama series Squid Game, which marked one of the first migrant worker characters to have played a major role in a Korean drama. The series, which first premiered last September, is set to return with a second season as confirmed by Netflix last month, alongside the launch of a new “universe”.