‘Squid Game’ cast make history at SAG Awards 2022 with two acting wins

The cast of Netflix’s hit 2021 K-drama series Squid Game have made history at the SAG Awards 2022 with two major acting wins.

On Sunday (February 27), Squid Game cast members Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon became the first actors from a non-English-language series to win acting prizes at the annual ceremony.

The series also took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Television Series. By the end of the night, Squid Game had won in three out of four categories it had been nominated in.

Lee, who played the series’ main character Seong Gi-hun, took home the award for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series. “Oh my, thank you so much. This is [something] truly huge that has happened to me,” said Lee during his acceptance speech.

“I did write something but I don’t think I’ll get to reading it,” added the veteran actor. “Thank you to the global audience for all of your love for Squid Game, and thank you, Squid Game team.”

His reaction says it all ♥️ Lee Jung-Jae takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/efqompdngz — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022

Shortly after, 27-year-old model-turned-actress Jung Ho-yeon won Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Drama Series for her portrayal of North Korean refugee Kang Sae-byeok. Notably, her role in Squid Game had marked her debut as an actress.

“I have sat many a time watching [the stars present here today] on the big screen, dreaming of one day becoming an actor,” Jung said tearfully in her acceptance speech. “Thank you for [making] me dream, and open[ing] the door for for me,” she added in English.

“I love you, my Squid Game crew!” exclaimed the actress, giving a shoutout the cast and crew of the series. “I love you, thank you!”

Jung Ho-Yeon receives her first-ever Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in #SquidGame #sagawards pic.twitter.com/PJAHCavDni — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022

Meanwhile, the cast of American dark comedy series Succession took home the award for Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble Cast In A Drama Series, making it the only award Squid Game was nominated for, but did not win.

Last month, actor O Yeong-su, who played Player 001 in the hit series, became the first-ever South Korean to win a Golden Globe. The cast members of Squid Game have since congratulated the actor for his historic win at the 79th Golden Globe Awards.