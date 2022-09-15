‘Squid Game’ creator to reportedly introduce new game mechanisms for season two

The creator of ‘Squid Game’ will reportedly introduce new game mechanisms for season two.

On September 14, South Korean news outlet Moonhwa Ilbo reported that the second season of the hit Netflix series will implement a new mechanism for the games named Cheol-su, described to be the “boyfriend” of Young-hee, the iconic giant doll used in the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game in the first season.

Moonhwa Ilbo cited the reason behind the introduction of new mechanisms to creator Hwang Dong-hyuk’s resolve to come up with new games for the upcoming season, who was said to have “put a lot of effort” into devising the games and even “struggled” with selecting the final one.

Filming for the hit Netflix series’ much-anticipated second season will begin in 2023, according to Moonhwa Ilbo, with an alleged release window for the new season being sometime at the end of 2024.

The publication also reported on alleged new details of Squid Game 2, writing that the first season’s main character, Seong Gi-hoon (played by Lee Jung-jae), will continue to be the second season’s primary focus. Moonhwa Ilbo also alleged that the Frontman (played by Lee Byung-hun), as well as Gong Yoo’s cameo character, will be returning to the show.

Reportedly, Squid Game 2 will also feature a new roster of characters, seeing as a majority of the participants and cast were killed off in the first season. However, Moonhwa Ilbo reported that actors Jung Ho-yeon (Kang Sae-byeok on the show) and Wi Ha-joon (detective Hwang Jun-ho) may have appearances in the upcoming sequel.

Neither Netflix nor representatives from the Squid Game production team have responded to the reports as of writing.

The news comes shortly after the show and its cast took home several historic wins at this year’s Emmy Awards, which were held earlier this week on September 12. Lead actor Lee Jung-jae took home the Outstanding Lead Actor award for his work on Squid Game, marking the first time an Asian actor has done so. Meanwhile, Hwang bagged the Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series award, making Squid Game the first non-English language drama to be awarded in the category.