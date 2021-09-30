‘Squid Game’ creator reveals what inspired show’s title

The creator behind Netflix’s Squid Game has explained what inspired the show’s title.

Since it launched on September 17 the South Korean series has become one of the biggest breakout Netflix shows of the year.

The programme follows a group of 456 people who are invited to take part in a survival competition for a chance to win ₩45.6billion.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has since revealed where the show’s unusual title originates, and it stems from his childhood.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Hwang said: “Squid Game is a game I used to play as a child in the schoolyard or the streets of the neighbourhood. This is a story about people who used to play this game as children and return to play it as adults.

“It was one of the most physical and it was also one of my favourite games. I felt that this game could be the most symbolic children’s game that could represent the kind of society we live in today.”

In NME’s four-star review, Squid Game is described as doing “more than enough to keep us invested and hopeful for a potential second season”.

Speaking about her role in the show, actress Jung Ho-yeon recently discussed her surprise at being cast in the series.

“When my CEO told me I’d been casted, the first thing I said was, ‘Why?’ I was so happy when I heard the news, but it was like a greater fear had taken over me,” Jung said. “[I was like] ‘Thank you very much, but I can do this?’”

Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix.