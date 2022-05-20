‘Squid Game’ creator working on satirical comedy based on the K-drama’s success

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is currently working on a brand-new satirical comedy based on his K-drama’s global success.

Yesterday (May 19), Deadline reported that Hwang is currently in the early stages of developing a new satire about the creation of his hit Netflix series Squid Game, provisionally titled The Best Show On The Planet.

The new series is said to be based on Hwang’s own personal experiences of being catapulted to global stardom with Squid Game’s instantaneous, viral success. However, as Deadline notes, there are “few details available to share” about the show at the moment.

The Best Show On The Planet is now the third project Hwang is publicly known to be working on – following a “violent” new feature film titled Killing Old People Club inspired by the work of Italian novelist and philosopher Umberto Eco, as well as the highly-anticipated second season of Squid Game, currently scheduled for release in 2024.

Teasing the new Squid Game season, Hwang said: “Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again. I want to ask the question, ‘Is true solidarity between humans possible?’”

The filmmaker had also previously confirmed the return of lead star Lee Jung-jae (who played Seong Gi-hun, Player 456) and Lee Byung-hun (who appeared as The Front Man) for the show’s sequel.

In other Squid Game news, Lee Jung-jae opened up his life after the global success of Squid Game, admitting that it has largely stayed the same for him.

“I still don’t feel like my life has changed dramatically,” he explained, although, it’s been a different story for his career. The actor noted that the K-drama’s success has opened up “more opportunities to work with great people on more projects”.