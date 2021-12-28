‘Squid Game’ creator in talks with Netflix for third season of the hit show

The creator and director of Squid Game has revealed he is in talks with Netflix to make a third season of the hit show.

After its release in September, the survival drama became the most-watched original Netflix show of all time and hit the Number One spot on the streaming service in over 90 countries.

In an interview with Korean broadcaster KBS [per Yonhap News Agency], Hwang Dong-hyuk said: “I’m in talks with Netflix over season two as well as season three. We will come to a conclusion any time soon.”

The new interview marked the first time the creator and director had spoken about a third season being a possibility. In November, Hwang confirmed that he had decided to make a second season of Squid Game following its huge global success. “There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” he said. “But, I will say that there will indeed be a second season.”

Before he made that announcement, he had teased some potential new storylines to explore in future episodes. One such idea was having the Front Man – the masked boss who ran the deadly tournament at the heart of the first season – be the focus of another season.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s head of global TV Bela Bajaria said in a recent interview that the company had always believed Squid Game would be popular – even if they didn’t predict just how big it would become.

“We knew it would be a big regional hit,” Bajaria said. “Our team in Korea always said this would be a big tentpole for us. [Hwang Dong-hyuk] had a very clear vision for this and [they knew] it would do very well in Korea and all through Asia.”

The executive added that the Korean Netflix team knew it was “something special” and noted it could help further break down foreign language barriers at major awards shows in the West. Squid Game won Breakthrough Series – Long Format at the 2021 Gotham Awards and has been nominated for the Critics Choice Awards, AFI Awards and Rose d’Or.

It will also compete for Best Television Series, Drama at the Golden Globes, while Lee Jung-jae is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama and O Yeong-su is up for Best Supporting Actor, Television.