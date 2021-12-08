‘Squid Game’ director teases potential season two storylines

Squid Game director Hwang Dong-Hyuk has discussed possible plot developments that could feature in the second season of the hit Netflix show.

READ MORE: Are you not entertained? Squid Game and the poor as playthings on screen

Speaking during a virtual SAG panel on December 5 (via Entertainment Weekly), Hwang said: “I’m not really in the right place to be discussing season two in an official setting, but if there were to be a season two, in the first season that we saw [Seong] Gi-hun is a character whose humanity is shown through or exposed in certain situations.

Advertisement

“In other words, his humanity is shown through a very passive manner. But I would think that in the second season, what he has learned from the games and his experience in the first season, they will all be put to use in a more active manner.”

Speculating on the fate of the Front Man, the director offered a Star Wars analogy. “As for the Front Man [Lee Byung-hun] who was also a past winner but became a Front Man, it’s like Darth Vader. Some end up Jedi and some become Darth Vader, right? I think that maybe Gi-hun will go through a certain critical point where he is put through a test as well.”

Actor Lee Jung-jae, who played Gi-hun in the series, jokingly added: “If I had to be a Front Man, I would be the most scary Front Man you would ever see.”

Wi Ha-joon, who portrayed police officer Hwang Jun-ho in the show, had previously shared his own thoughts on the path his character could take next (November 29), as well as his delight at the show’s unexpected success. “Even now, I still can’t believe that this kind of thing could happen to me. I had the amazing fortune of appearing in a great drama,” he added.

Earlier today (December 8) it was reported that Squid Game has officially topped the list of most-Googled TV shows of the year.

Advertisement

The search engine shared their Year in Search report for 2021, which found the hit Korean show outranking the likes of Bridgerton, Line Of Duty and Love Island.