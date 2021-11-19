‘Squid Game’ director says the show’s violent nature is “figurative and allegorical”

Squid Game creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has opened up about the violent nature of his hit Netflix series.

During a recent speech at the SBS D Forum in South Korea, per Yonhap News Agency, Hwang touched on the depiction of violence in the series, noting that he wanted to use that element to reflect the competitive nature of society and what happens when someone fails in that system.

“I kept asking questions, like who made this competition system in our society and who drives us into a corner,” said the 50-year-old director. “This is the question that I want to ask everybody living in the midst of the pandemic in the 21st century.”

“Violence in the show looks very lifelike, but it is figurative and allegorical,” Hwang added, noting that those scenes are meant to “mirror people who run into a dead end after failing to survive the competitive society”.

Later, the director also spoke about the possible impact those violent scenes might have on children who watch the R-rated series. Since it’s premiere, many “underage students” have tried to mimic the series’ violent games, Yonhap noted.

“If there are teenagers who watched this show, we can discuss current issues of our society with them,” Hwang said. “I hope parents tell their children that the violent scenes have their own message in the show.”

In other Squid Game news, Hwang previously confirmed that a second season of the series is on the way. “There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” the he said.