‘Squid Game’ Funko Pops are on the way from Netflix

Following the huge success of Squid Game, a line of Funko Pop figurines based on the show’s biggest characters have been announced.

The South Korean series, which follows a group of debt-ridden people who compete in a life-or-death series of children’s games, has been a big hit for Netflix since its debut last month, becoming the platform’s most-watched show.

The streamer has now unveiled six new Funko Pops set to be released in May 2022, which fans can pre-order now for $11.99 (£8.71) each.

They depict main characters Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-yeon), Il-nam (Oh Yeong-su), Ali (Anupam Tripathi) and Sang-woo (Park Hae-soo), as well as a masked worker from the game.

Take a look below:

take a peek at these new Squid Game @OriginalFunko 👀 pic.twitter.com/OOqzkIxDbk — Netflix EEK-ed 🎃 (@NetflixGeeked) October 22, 2021

Following the first season’s success, talk has been rife over a second run, with actor Lee admitting he would be up for returning.

“Because I’ve received so much love and support from [viewers], of course I have to play him again if there is a season two,” he said. “But at this point I don’t know anything about how the story is going to turn out, or how the characters are going to change, or if there is going to be any new characters adding to the series.

“I don’t know anything right now. And I also don’t know whether if Gi-hun’s role [will] still be the main role or like a minor role on the side. But whatever it’s going to be, of course I would have to say yes.”

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has also discussed potential ideas for a second season should it get the go-ahead.

There has also been discussion about a potential video game and “consumer products” such as merchandise for the show, according to Netflix Asia executive Minyoung Kim.

Squid Game is available now to stream on Netflix.