‘Squid Game’: Giant ‘Red Light, Green Light’ doll appears in Sydney

A giant doll from hit Netflix show Squid Game has appeared in Sydney – you can see pictures of the image below.

Netflix commissioned the huge replica of the creepy ‘Red Light, Green Light’ doll that appears in the first episode of the series to overlook Sydney’s The Rocks until Monday (November 1).

As reported on Perth Now, the doll is 4.57 metres tall and weighs approximately 3,000kg.

Advertisement

Just as in the show, the doll can turn its head and say: “Red light, green light.”

The doll’s eyes are said to light up red and can detect movement from players who don’t keep still. However, unlike in the brutal episode of the series, the doll does not have the ability to injure players as in the show.

You can see some more images of the doll below:

Sydney, Australia: They put a functioning 15-foot-tall replica of the 'Red Light, Green Light' doll from Squid Game in Sydney Harbor…pic.twitter.com/MgxaEyDrlD — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 29, 2021

Further proof that 'Squid Game' has truly gone global: A 15-foot-tall replica of the show's 'Red Light, Green Light' doll just appeared in Sydney Harbor. Check it out before it disappears on November 1. pic.twitter.com/ojBRWFvGAQ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 29, 2021

OMG! @NetflixANZ did it!! 😱 They've brought a fully animated Squid Game doll to Sydney for Halloween!! (I need to fly over stat!) Who wants to play some Red Light, Green Light?👀 **Deets**

WHEN: October 29 – November 1

WHERE: 4 Circular Quay W, The Rocks#SquidGameHalloween pic.twitter.com/pzrcG17T2Q — Dhayana (@MissDeusGeek) October 28, 2021

Advertisement

Earlier this week, three schools in New York banned their students from dressing up in Squid Game costumes for Halloween.

The head teachers at Mott Road, Enders Road and Fayetteville Elementary have urged parents to discourage their children from choosing costumes from the series.

In an email obtained by CNYCentral, the head teacher from Mott Road wrote: “We have observed that some students at recess have been playing a version of the squid game which is intended for mature audiences, ages 16 and older.

“Due to concerns about the potential violent nature of the game, it is inappropriate for recess play or discussion at school. Additionally, a Halloween costume from this show does not meet our school costume guidelines due to the potential violent message aligned with the costume.”

Elsewhere, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-huyk recently responded to LeBron James’ criticism of the show’s ending.

“LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series,” he began.

“But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel.”

In a four-star review of Squid Game, NME wrote: “By juxtaposing the innocence of these childish games with the insidious belief that ceaseless, cutthroat competition is the only way modern adults can survive, Squid Game presents a potent microcosm of capitalist society.”