‘Squid Game’ guards patrol London before BAFTA TV Awards

The guards from Netflix’s hit K-drama Squid Game made surprise appearances at locations around London today, ahead of the BAFTA TV Awards.

The show, which premiered on the streaming platform last year, was nominated for two categories at tonight’s (May 8) ceremony – International and Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment for its “red light, green light” game.

Before the event kicked off, the ominous, red-clad figures surprised fans across London, popping up at landmarks including Buckingham Palace and Piccadilly Circus. The three costumed guards posed for selfies and recreated The Beatles’ iconic album cover at Abbey Road.

Other locations visited by the anonymous guards included Embankment Bridge, Southbank and the Royal Festival Hall. See photos from their visits below.

Squid Game became Netflix’s biggest series launch ever last year, with more than 111million fans tuning into the brutal survival drama. It also topped the popular Netflix TV show charts in 94 countries, including the UK, US and France.

The platform’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos has since confirmed that a second season of the record-breaking show has been commissioned and is in the works. “The Squid Game universe has just begun,” he said during a fourth-quarter earnings call in January 2022.

Last year, director Hwang Dong-hyuk also revealed that he had had discussions with Netflix to produce a third season of Squid Game. The streaming service has yet to confirm that it has ordered a third season of the show.

In April, it was announced that Lee Jung-jae (who plays Gi-hun) and Lee Byung-hun (the Front Man) will reprise their roles in the upcoming second season. “Gi-hun for sure,” creator Hwang said of who would return in the new episodes while speaking at a Hollywood event. “He will be back and I believe the Front Man will back too.”

Hwang previously revealed that Squid Game could take a little while to be back on our screens. “Hopefully, I can show it to the fans by the end of 2024,” he said at the MIPTV festival in Cannes last year.