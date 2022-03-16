‘Squid Game’ star Jung Ho-yeon says she would “love” to appear on ‘Euphoria’

Squid Game breakout star Jung Ho-yeon has expressed an interest in appearing on hit American teen drama, Euphoria.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards 2022, Jung briefly spoke about her experience visiting the set of the popular HBO show. The South Korean actress had visited the set of Euphoria last year, after being invited by lead actor Zendaya.

“I visited the set of Euphoria and it was so nice to see the set because it’s been a while [since I’ve been on set] after Squid Game,” Jung said. “It was weird because I felt so comfortable to be just sitting [around]. I am not a team [member] on Euphoria but I [felt] safe and comfortable.”

During the interview, Jung was also asked if there was a possibility for her to appear on Euphoria, to which the actress said that she would “love to”.

Elsewhere during the red carpet moment, Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk jokingly spoke about how Jung could potentially appear in the Netflix show’s second season as her character Kang Sae-Byeok’s twin sister.

Earlier this year, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has confirmed that there will be a second season of Squid Game. In addition, Sarandos also described Squid Game’s highly anticipated continuation as the beginning of something big for the series. “The Squid Game universe has just begun,” teased the Netflix head.

Squid Game recently took home two wins at the Critics Choice Awards. Cast member Lee Jung-jae, who played the series’ main character Seong Gi-hun, won Best Actor In A Drama Series for his performance. The series also won for Best Foreign Language Series against other Netflix heavyweights like Money Heist and Lupin.