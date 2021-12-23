’Squid Game’’s Jung Ho-yeon on meeting Zendaya: “I wondered if I was dreaming”

Squid Game breakout star Jung Ho-yeon has opened up about her budding friendship with Spider-Man actress Zendaya.

In a recent interview with South Korean outlet Star News, Jung shared about her her encounter with the American actress, saying that her time with Zendaya felt “really comfortable”, as translated by Soompi.

“Zendaya is a star to me and someone I can’t approach. I shyly greeted her, but she approached me to chat and led the conversation,” she recalled her first encounter with the Hollywood star at the 2021 Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards in November. “In that moment, I wondered whether it was real life or if I was dreaming.”

Jung then revealed that the Spider-Man star had actually invited her to visit the set of the second season of HBO’s drama series Euphoria, in which Zendaya stars in the lead role of Rue.

“It was the first time in a while that I had gone to a set after Squid Game,” she said, before adding that while there, she felt “so comfortable” watching the work that goes behind the popular series. “I thought that I wanted to quickly return to set,” she said.

The model-actress also delved deeper into her friendship with Zendaya, praising her for her ability to allow others to feel at ease around her. “While we were talking, I thought, ‘There’s a reason why people like this person’,” Jung revealed. “I think that we connected intuitively.”

Meanwhile, Netflix executives have recently revealed that they knew Squid Game would be a hit even before its official launch. “We knew it would be a big regional hit,” said Netflix’s head of global TV Bela Bajaria.