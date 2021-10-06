‘Squid Game’’s Jung Ho-yeon named global ambassador for Louis Vuitton

Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon has been named as a global ambassador for luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

This is according to a report by South Korean publication Single List, which notes that prior to the model-turned-actress’ new role as global ambassador, Jung had walked the runaway for Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2017 collection.

“It is an honour to mark my beginnings as an actress with Louis Vuitton after having worked with them as a model,” Jung told the outlet, as translated by Soompi. “I’m looking forward to every moment I will experience with Louis Vuitton as their global ambassador.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Nicolas Ghesquière, the women’s artistic director of Louis Vuitton, wrote on Instagram that he “immediately fell in love with Ho-yeon’s great talent and fantastic personality”, adding that he is “looking forward to starting this new chapter of the journey we started at Louis Vuitton a few years ago”.

Jung has experienced a huge burst of popularity since her appearance in Squid Game, and recently became the most-followed Korean actress on Instagram. She has seen her following count rise from around 400,000 to over 14.8million, as at the time of writing.

But even with her overnight success, on top of Squid Game’s international popularity, Jung said she’s trying not to let it get to her head. “I am well-aware of how much work I have to do and learn to become a better actor,” Jung told The Korea Herald. “I try not to dwell too much on the success of Squid Game.

In other news, Jung previously opened up about how it felt to film the hit Netflix original series. In a recently released behind-the-scenes video, the model-turned-actress said that filming the show was “actually terrifying” at times.