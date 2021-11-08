‘Squid Game’ leads to UK origami boom

Squid Game appears to have led to a boom in origami in the United Kingdom.

The South Korean Netflix show has been a huge hit for the streamer since its debut in September, becoming the most viewed show on the platform in just a matter of weeks.

However, The Times reports that the show has helped a surge in the popularity of the Japanese paper-folding art, despite having little to do with Squid Game.

The newspaper said that people are using origami to create tiles for the South Korean game of ddakji, which was portrayed in Squid Game as the mysterious recruiter uses it to bring in players for the violent games at the centre of the show.

TikTok videos with the hashtag #Ddakji have received 17.6million views in a few months, the company said, explaining that it was due to “the global success of Squid Game”.

TikTok added that online origami tutorials have also reached 395million views, while analytics firm Ahrefs says it’s the 10th most desired skill on YouTube.

Origami has also reportedly increased in popularity due to the COVID lockdowns, with people using it as an escape from the stresses of the pandemic.

“There is something about getting away from screens, doing something physical, getting absorbed in a project, and not thinking about work,” said origami artist Michael Trew.

Meanwhile, in the wake of Squid Game‘s success, talk has turned to a possible second season, with Seong Gi-hun actor Lee Jung-jae admitting he would be on board should it get the green light.

“Because I’ve received so much love and support from [viewers], of course I have to play him again if there is a season two,” he said. “But at this point I don’t know anything about how the story is going to turn out, or how the characters are going to change, or if there is going to be any new characters adding to the series.

“I don’t know anything right now. And I also don’t know whether if Gi-hun’s role [will] still be the main role or like a minor role on the side. But whatever it’s going to be, of course I would have to say yes.”