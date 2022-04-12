‘Squid Game’: Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun to return for Season 2

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun will be reprising their roles in the series’ upcoming second season.

Speaking at Deadline’s annual Contenders Television at Paramount Studios over the weekend, the director and producer of the hit Netflix K-drama teased what fans could expect from the much-anticipated second season of the viral TV show.

During his appeareance, Hwang ended up revealing two characters that will be returning. “Gi-hun for sure,” the screenwriter said. “He will be back and I believe the Front Man will back too.”

Gi-hun, the only competing character to survive the first season of the series, is played by Lee Jung-jae. The actor recently won Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series at the SAG Awards and Best Actor In A Drama Series at the Critics Choice Awards for the role.

Meanwhile, the mysterious Front Man, whose face was only briefly revealed at the end of season one is played by Lee Byung-hun, who is known in Hollywood for his work in the G.I Joe film series. Lee is also currently starring in Netflix and tvN’s new K-drama series, Our Blues.

Elsewhere during his appearance at Contenders Television, Hwang also touched on the impact of the K-drama series. “My hope is that a work like Squid Game in a little way has opened the door,” he said “I hope American audiences give the piece a chance and that you read the subtitles and watch without dubbing. We’re hoping that we open that opportunity.”

Just last week, Hwang revealed at the MIPTV festival in Cannes that he had only written three pages of the upcoming season of Squid Game at the time. “Hopefully, I can show it to the fans by the end of 2024,” he said of its expected premiere.

Hwang has also shared that he is working on a new, “more violent” movie, with the working title Killing Old People Club or K.O. Club. Hwang has reportedly written a 25-page treatment for the film, which is said to be inspired by the work of Italian novelist and philosopher Umberto Eco.