‘Squid Game’’s Lee Yoo-mi becomes first Korean actress to win ‘Outstanding Guest Actress’ at the Creative Arts Emmys

South Korean actress Lee Yoo-mi has won ‘Outstanding Guest Actress’ at this year’s Creative Arts Emmys for Squid Game.

On September 4, Lee Yoo-mi took home the Outstanding Guest Actress award at the 74th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards for her role as Ji-yeong in 2021’s hit Netflix series Squid Game. This makes the 28-year-old the first Korean actor to win the award.

“I’m so grateful. Thank you so much for giving me such a great award. I’m grateful to the Emmy Awards, and I love Netflix, who is always by my side,” said Lee in her acceptance speech, as seen in a clip uploaded by her agency, VARO Entertainment on Instagram.

“I’m so happy, and I honestly can’t believe it I can’t wait to tell my close friends and brag to them. Thank you so much,” Lee told the press after receiving the award.

.@SquidGame (@Netflix) actress Lee You-mi answers questions at the Creative Arts #Emmys following her win for Guest Actress in a Drama Series! #Emmys2022 🌟😍🫶 pic.twitter.com/kCi06Hb729 — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 5, 2022

In addition to Lee’s win, Squid Game took home three other awards at this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, namely Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode, Outstanding Stunt Performance and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More).

The Creative Arts awards, which celebrates artistic and technical achievement, precedes the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards, set to take place on September 12.



Squid Game has been nominated in six more categories at the upcoming awards ceremony including Outstanding Drama Series, notably making it the first non-English programme to be nominated in the category.

Following her appearance in Squid Game, Lee joined the cast of Netflix’s 2022 zombie apocalypse series All Of Us Are Dead as wealthy high school student Lee Na-yeon, further propelling her international success.

She will soon be starring in her first-ever leading role in upcoming sports drama Mental Coach Jegal, which premieres later this month.