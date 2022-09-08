‘Squid Game’ main cast to attend the Emmys this weekend

The main cast of hit Netflix Korean series Squid Game are set to attend this year’s Emmy Awards in Los Angeles this weekend.

South Korean news outlet Yonhap News Agency reported on September 7 that actors Lee Jung-jae (who starred as Seong Gi-hun), Park Hae-soo (Cho Sang-woo) and O Yeong-su (Oh Il-nam, Player 1) will be departing from Seoul to head to Los Angeles for the awards ceremony on September 8, 9 and 10 respectively.

Meanwhile, actress Jung Ho-yeon (Kang Sae-byeok) will be flying to Los Angeles directly from an unspecified country where she’s currently residing for work, per her management.

The nine-episode hit Netflix series was nominated for awards across six categories at the 74th Emmy Awards, set to be held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles: Best Drama Series, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor (for Lee Jung-jae), Best Supporting Actor (for O Yeong-su and Park Hae-soo) as well as Best Supporting Actress (for Jung Ho-yeon).

Notably, the 77-year-old O’s attendance at the upcoming Emmys will mark his first time attending an awards ceremony overseas in his 58-year career. The South Korean actor previously bagged the award for Best TV Supporting Actor for his role in Squid Game at the Golden Globes in January, however did not attend the ceremony in person.

Speaking to Yonhap News Agency on the nomination, O said: “I feel it meaningful that we have won nominations for the prestigious global awards. I hope [Park] will get an award since I won last time, but I also think it will not be bad if I win again.”

Earlier this week, Squid Game breakout star Lee Yoo-mi took home the Outstanding Guest Actress award at the 74th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards for her role in the series as Ji-yeong, making her the first Korean actor to do so.

In addition to Lee’s win, Squid Game took home three other awards at this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, namely Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode, Outstanding Stunt Performance and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More).