‘Squid Game’ nominated for Best Drama Series at 2022 Critics Choice Awards

Netflix’s hit K-drama series Squid Game has been nominated for Best Drama Series at the upcoming 27th Critics Choice Awards.

On Monday (December 6), the Critics Choice Association announced its nominees for the upcoming 2022 ceremony. Among the nominations were Squid Game, which has become the first non-English programme to be up for Best Drama Series, per Variety. It will go up against other popular shows, such as HBO’s Succession, FX’s Pose and NBC’s This Is Us, among others.

In addition, the show is also up for Best Foreign Language Series, against other Netlfix shows like Money Heist, Narcos: Mexico and Lupin, among others. The series’ star Lee Jung-jae has also earned a nomination for Best Actor In A Drama Series. Other nominees include Billy Porter of Pose, Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong of Succession.

Notably, Squid Game is the first South Korean TV series to garner nominations at the Critics Choice Awards. Prior to this, Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite has taken home Best Director and Best Foreign-Language Film at the 25th edition of the awards ceremony.

Winners of the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards will be announced on January 9.

Last month, Squid Game won its first major US award at the 2021 Gotham Awards. The ceremony, organised by the New York City-based Independent Filmmaker Project, saw Squid Game take home the trophy for Breakthrough Series – Long Format, which was accepted by creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

“When I wrote this script 12 years ago in 2009 I did my best but no one liked it – they said it was too violent, absurd, weird,” Hwang said during his acceptance speech. “It took less than 12 days [after release] to become the Number One show on the planet.”