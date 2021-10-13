‘Squid Game’ is officially Netflix’s biggest series launch ever

Squid Game has officially become Netflix’s biggest series launch in the streaming service’s history.

According to a tweet from Netflix, the South Korean dystopian survival drama has apparently reached “111million fans”, which makes it the streaming giant’s “biggest series launch ever”.

Since its September 17 debut, Squid Game has topped the popular Netflix TV show charts in 94 countries, including the UK, US, and France, according to Netflix.

“Since Netflix launched its Korean service in 2015, our goal was to display quality Korean-made content to those who love Korean shows across the world,” Kim Min-young, vice president of content in Asia Pacific excluding India, said in a statement via Yonhap News Agency. “Squid Game helped our dream come true.”

AFP reports, via The Korea Times, that in comparison, Regency-era drama Bridgerton reached 82 million households on debut based on Netflix’s internal metric. The series has also become the first non-English content to hold the Number One spot for 21 days in a row in the US.

In a recent interview, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke about how audiences are starting to open up to the idea of watching shows in other languages. “I think now, if there’s good content, the global audience is just waiting to watch it,” he said.

Hwang also revealed that Squid Game – which was first conceived in 2008 – was partly inspired by the rise of Donald Trump’s presidency, adding that one of the VIP characters resembles him.

“I think he kind of resembles one of the VIPs in the Squid Game,” he said. “It’s almost like he’s running a game show, not a country, like giving people horror. After all these issues happened, I thought it was about time that this show goes out into the world.”