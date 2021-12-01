‘Squid Game’’s Park Hae-soo says Korean remake of ‘Money Heist’ will premiere in 2022

The upcoming South Korean remake of Netflix’s hit Spanish-language series Money Heist is set to premiere in 2022.

Earlier today (December 1), Squid Game actor Park Hae-soo, who will be playing Berlin in the new adaptation, appeared on the official Money Heist YouTube channel to speak about the forthcoming Korean version of the series.

“Hello to all Netflix fans on the planet,” Park says as he takes off one of the iconic masks from the original series, first worn by actor Pedro Alonso, who originated the role of Berlin. “In the Korean version, we also have a special mask. When we show it next year, I’ll give one to Pedro too.”

“It is an honour for me to participate in such a wonderful series, and above all, make Berlin an amazing character,” added Park. “In the past five years, fans from around the world have shown their love for the series. I hope our Korean version also receives your love and support.”

The cast for the Korean remake of Money Heist had first been announced in March this year. Aside from Park, the show will also star Yoo Ji-tae (as The Professor), Jun Jeong-seo (Tokyo), Lee Won-jong (Moscow) and more.

Joining them will be Kim Ji-hun (as Denver), Jang Yoon-ju (Nairobi), Park Jung-woo (Rio), Lee Kyu-ho (Oslo) and Kim Ji-hun (Helsinki). Outside of the heist squad, the show will also feature Kim Yun-jin and Kim Sung-oh as inspectors, plus Lee Joo-bin and Park Myung-hoon as hostages.

In other K-drama news, Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that a second season of the series is on the way. “There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” he said.