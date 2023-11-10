‘Squid Game’ star Park Hae-soo to lead new Netflix K-drama, ‘Karma’

Squid Game star Park Hae-soo has been cast as the lead in the upcoming Netflix original K-drama, Karma (working title).

Based on a Kakao webtoon of the same name, the upcoming original Korean series will be a crime thriller that follows an ensemble cast of characters, whose “disparate lives intertwine under the ominous shadow of an unbreakable fate”, per a press release.

The synopsis for the series reads: “The story revolves around a witness to an accident, a physician traumatized by nightmares, a man whose world was upended by an unexpected event and another man drowning in private loans. Each one is bound by the inescapable ties of a terrible destiny, trapped by ill-fated entanglements.”

Advertisement

The central figure in Karma will be played by Squid Game actor Park Hae-soo, who will star as the man who makes a life-changing deal after witnessing a mysterious accident.

Park will be joined by a star-studded cast, including Shin Min-a (Our Blues), Lee Hee-jun (Chimera), Kim Sung-kyun (Moving), Lee Kwang-soo (The Killer’s Shopping List) and Gong Seung-yeon (The First Responders).

Karma will be written and directed by filmmaker Lee Il-hyung, known for his work on 2022’s Remember and 2016’s A Violent Prosecutor. The upcoming series will be his first foray into television.

Netflix has yet to announced a target release windows for Karma.

In other news, the streaming service recently confirmed that it will be bringing back its original Korean game show, The Devil’s Plan, for a second season. Meanwhile, Kim Si-eun recently shared her experience on the set of Squid Game season two.