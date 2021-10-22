‘Squid Game’ Player 001 actor “floating on air” after Netflix series changed his life

Squid Game actor Yeong-su Oh has revealed how the Netflix series has changed his life.

The 77-year-old actor, who has ascended to worldwide fame as Player 001 in the series, appeared on South Korean TV show How Do I Play to discuss how the show’s success has impacted his life.

“I feel like I’m floating on air,” Yeong-su said (via Soompi). “It makes me think, ‘I need to calm down, organise my thoughts, and hold myself back right now.’

“So many people have been contacting me, and because I don’t have a manager to help me, it’s hard for me to handle the volume of calls and messages I’ve been receiving, so my daughter has been helping me.”

He added: “Things have changed quite a bit. Even when I go out to a café or somewhere like that, I now have to be aware of [how I appear to others]. It’s made me think, ‘Being famous is tough, too.’”

According to Netflix, Squid Game has become the streaming giant’s biggest launch ever, topping the Netflix TV charts in 94 countries since it was released in September.

The survival drama series follows a group of South Korean citizens who decide to compete in a series of twisted children’s games to win a huge cash prize.

Despite the show’s popularity, a second season has yet to be announced – although creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has teased some possible storylines.

In NME’s four-star review of Squid Game, it reads: “The show’s sharp social critiques, suspenseful competition and sympathetic characters remain largely enthralling throughout. Yet, once Squid Game reaches its conclusion to reveal its puppeteers, its plot points become predictable and the series’ messaging becomes too blunt and didactic.”