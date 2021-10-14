NewsTV News

‘Squid Game’: Police clarify M4 sign doesn’t lead to Netflix battle royale

A motorway sign closely resembles symbols seen in the show

By Adam Starkey
Kim Joo-ryoung in 'Squid Game'. Credit: Netflix

Police have jokingly reassured drivers that a motorway sign won’t lead to Netflix’s Squid Game.

The sign, seen at Junction 5 of the M4 near Slough, closely resembles the symbols shown on invitations in the hit series.

Posting on Twitter, Thames Valley Road Policing wrote: “We can confirm that by following this signage from the M4 Junction 5 in @TVP_Slough will not lead you to the popular @netflix series #SquidGame.

“It’s just directions for diversion routes during the roadworks…phew!”

Squid Game has become one of the biggest Netflix shows ever, topping the streaming platform’s TV charts in 94 countries.

The show follows a group of South Korean citizens who, as a last resort, participate in a life-threatening tournament of children’s games to win a huge cash prize.

Outfits from the show have become this year’s go-to for Halloween costumes, with the series boosting sales of white slip-on Vans and various red jumpsuits.

Squid Game
The invite cards to attend ‘Squid Game’ CREDIT: Netflix

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk recently revealed that the show – which was first conceived in 2008 – was partly spurred by Donald Trump’s presidency.

“I think he kind of resembles one of the VIPs in the Squid Game,” Hwang said. “It’s almost like he’s running a game show, not a country, like giving people horror. After all these issues happened, I thought it was about time that this show goes out into the world.”

