Netflix has released a teaser trailer for upcoming reality series Squid Game: The Challenge – check out the clip above.

Based on the Korean survival drama created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show sees 456 contestants from around the world compete in various challenges inspired by the series, with the winner taking home a $4.56million cash prize.

A synopsis reads: “Though the reality version of Squid Game isn’t a matter of life or death, there’s still a lot on the line. 456 players will compete to win $4.56million, the largest cash prize in reality television history.

Advertisement

“Through a series of games, each player will be pushed to their limits and forced to ask themselves just how far they’ll go to win, with opportunistic alliances, cutthroat strategies and timely betrayals to follow.”

As shown in the trailer, the show’s animatronic doll returns for Red Light, Green Light, while another game appears to resemble the elevated glass bridge seen in the drama series.

Squid Game: The Challenge premieres November 22, 2023 on Netflix.

The streaming service officially announced a second season of Squid Game was in development in June last year. At the time, the first season became the most-viewed original title in Netflix history within 12 days of its release.

Show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has teased details of what to expect in the second season, including the return of The Front Man and the introduction of Young-hee’s boyfriend.