‘Squid Game’ star Park Hae-soo to make Hollywood debut in Prime Video spy series, ‘Butterfly’

Squid Game breakout star Park Hae-soo is set to make his Hollywood debut in the new Prime Video spy series, Butterfly.

According to a report by Variety, Park Hae-soo will join the upcoming Prime Video series in a recurring capacity, alongside fellow South Korean actors Kim Tae-hee (Lies Hidden in My Garden) and Nayoon Kim (My Home). Park Hae-soo and Kim Tae-hee’s roles in Butterfly will notably be the Hollywood debut for both actors.

Butterfly, which will star Daniel Dae Kim and Reina Hardesty, was first greenlit by Prime Video in May 2023. The series will centre around David Jung (played by Kim) a former US intelligence operative living in South Korea. His life turns upside down after his past comes back to haunt him, and he finds himself haunted by a deadly young agent (played by Hardesty).

The series is based on a BOOM! Studios graphic novel of the same name, written by Arash Amel and Marguerite Bennett. A premiere date for the six-episode TV adaptation of Butterfly has yet be announced by Prime Video.

In related news, Park Hae-soo was previously cast as the lead in the upcoming Netflix original K-drama, Karma (working title). He’ll be joined by a star-studded cast, including Shin Min-a (Our Blues), Kim Sung-kyun (Moving) and more.

Meanwhile, Netflix also previously confirmed that the second season of Squid Game will premiere sometime this year. The streamer also confirmed new seasons of Bridgerton and Emily In Paris, among a slew of its other hit shows.