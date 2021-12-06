‘Squid Game’ stars on major success: “I couldn’t eat”

The stars of Squid Game have spoken out about their reactions to the Netflix show’s major success.

Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about how their lives have changed since Squid Game became the streaming giant’s most watched show ever within a week of release.

“To be honest, when I read the script and then I met the ensemble members, I did have some expectations that it could be big,” Park said after acknowledging they had gained 800,000 Instagram followers in one day.

Jung added: “I think [I knew] a week after it opened. I couldn’t follow the speed of the growth of the Squid Game success because since COVID, I think everything is faster and even online, it happens just so quick. It was hard to follow.

“I lost 6 pounds in a week when it became successful. I couldn’t eat — it wasn’t stress, I just didn’t know this feeling. ‘What’s going on out there, who am I?’ I was kind of losing myself. Now, I feel very comfortable with the Squid Game team, so I can slowly get used to this success with people. But when I was at home by myself watching this growth, I was like, ‘What?'”

Lee said that they also don’t know how to deal with the level of success. “I don’t know what this is. Even though I have [more acting] experience,” they said.

“Even in Korea, it was very popular and the show was getting a lot of responses from people that they really enjoyed it. It was very successful in Korea.”

Meanwhile, the show’s creator Hwang Dong-hyuk recently confirmed it would return for a second season on Netflix.