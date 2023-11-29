‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ is the most-viewed show on Netflix this week

Netflix’s latest reality series Squid Game: The Challenge has become the most-watched show on the platform this week.

This is according to data from Netflix’s official most-watched list, which tracks the platforms most popular content based on a metric called “views”, based on “the total hours viewed divided by the total runtime”. For the week of November 20 to 26 – also the show week of debut – Squid Game: The Challenge logged about 20.1million views.

The unscripted survival series draws from the games depicted in Netflix hit 2021 K-drama series Squid Game. The reality show was filmed in the UK and features contestants from all over the world battling it out for prize money amounting to US$4.56million.

The popularity of Squid Game: The Challenge also seemed to give the original Korean drama a boost, with the series returning back to Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched non-English series list. This week, the K-drama lands at sixth place with a total of 1.6million views, which also marks marking its 21st week on the chart since it premiered two years ago.

Squid Game: The Challenge premiered its first five episodes on November 22, in what Netflix calls “Batch 1”. The next four episodes, dubbed “Batch 2” will make a global premiere on the streaming service today (November 29), while the series’ final episode will be released on December 6.

In other news, TVING and Amazon Prime Video have unveiled an official English trailer for their upcoming K-drama Death’s Game, starring Seo In-guk and Park So-dam. Based on a Naver webtoon of the same name, Death’s Game will follow a young man named Choi Yi-jae (Seo In-guk), who tries to take his life after losing his savings in a bitcoin scam.

Death’s Game premieres on South Korean streaming service TVING on December 15, and will also be available on Prime Video in select regions on the same day.