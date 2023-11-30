‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ player responds to being branded a “villain” and “shitty”

Squid Game: The Challenge contestant 065 has defended his actions in the marble game after being branded a “villain” and “shitty” by viewers.

The new Netflix gameshow, which is based on the hit K-drama, sees real-life contestants compete in a number of children’s games in pursuit of a $4.56 million cash prize.

However, with some contestants playing the game honestly and others employing dirty tactics — just like in the K-drama itself — players are being labelled by viewers as either heroes or villains.

Dylan, aka Player 065, fell into the latter category due to his questionable actions in episode six, where he and Player 399 (Aurora) competed in marble-based game.

The game requires pairs of players to devise and play a game of marbles within 20 minutes, with the loser being eliminated. However, if a pair fails to pick a winner by the end of the time limit, both players are eliminated.

This was the case for Player 065 and 399. Dylan was criticised by viewers for refusing to compromise with Aurora, who wanted to play a game that didn’t involve throwing. Dylan also accused his partner of “raising her voice”, despite the fact she wasn’t.

Eventually, Aurora agreed to play a game of throwing. But even though she was the first one to get a marble in the pot, Dylan refused to let her have the win, and both players were eliminated.

Outraged by Dylan’s actions, one viewer described him as “the real villain” of Squid Game: The Challenge. Another said: “I didn’t like the comment he made about her raising her voice when she seemed to be speaking in a level, normal tone. It felt like a micro aggression,” to which a third replied: “Oh yeah. I did see that. That came across as shitty.”

Player 065/Dylan has since responded to the backlash, writing on Instagram: “It’s important to note, what you see is only the edited version of what really happened.

“Per productions request every marbles game had to have the rules and how to win established BEFORE playing the game, nothing could be changed once the game had started.

“You couldn’t determine the winner at the end of match because that breaks the agreed upon rules stated earlier, which is what we see at the end of the game. Me following instructions, isn’t a judgment of my character or who I am as a person.

He added: “More to come but I’m not a manipulator & I’m not a bully – I won’t be made out to be that way, I was just adhering to the rules of the game.”

Squid Game: The Challenge became the most-watched show on Netflix this week. The first nine episodes are all available to stream on the platform, while the finale is scheduled to drop on December 6.