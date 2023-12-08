‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ viewers are furious about “random” final game choice

Squid Game: The Challenge season one came to a dramatic conclusion on Wednesday (6 December), with the show crowning its first-ever winner.

Spoilers ahead

Adapted from the hit Netflix K-drama Squid Game, the new game show saw 456 contestants whittled down to a final three: Phillip Cain, Mai Whelan and Samuel Wells, who were competing for the jackpot sum of $4.56m (£3.57m) – the biggest cash prize in TV history.

Advertisement

Just like the K-drama, The Challenge saw the contestants compete in a number of simple children’s games, with multiple players being eliminted in each round.

After Sam was eliminated, Mai and Phillip progressed to the final round. The last challenge saw them play Rock, Paper, Scissors for a chance to win the keys to the safe containing the massive jackpot.

Furious viewers soon took to X (formely Twitter) to mock the show’s final challenge, with many in utter disbelief that such a simple game was about to determine the winner of the biggest jackpot in TV history.

“I don’t know what i was expecting but rock paper scissors for 4.5 million dollars was… a choice,” wrote one person.

“Y’all made us wait a week just for the winner of $4.5 MILLION to be determined by a random button push and a game of rock paper scissors?!?! GAGGED,” said another.

Advertisement

A third added: “Playing rock paper scissors to win 4 million dollars. Chile let me sign up for Season 2.”

Y’all made us wait a week just for the winner of $4.5 MILLION to be determined by a random button push and a game of rock paper scissors?!?! GAGGED! 😭🤣 #SquidGameTheChallenge pic.twitter.com/UZgWEYMrh4 — No Ma’am Pam (@NoHamPam) December 7, 2023

i don't know what i was expecting but rock paper scissors for 4.5 million dollars was… a choice #SquidGameTheChallenge pic.twitter.com/2yp3EIk855 — ricardo (@ricardoshor99) December 7, 2023

After winning the game and successfully opening the vault, Mai was crowned the show’s first-ever winner and recipitent of the enormous cash prize.

“Today just validates that anything is possible,” Mai said after winning. “Even when you feel down and afraid, you have to pick yourself up, be a strong person and focus.”

Squid Game: The Challenge has been Netflix’s most watched show for the past fortnight, with 20.5million views in its first week and 11.4million in its second.

On Wednesday (6 December), it was announced that The Challenge has been renewed for a second season.