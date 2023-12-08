‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ winner still hasn’t received any money 10 months later

Caution: spoilers ahead

The winner of the first season of Squid Game: The Challenge has revealed that they are yet to receive any of their $4.56million prize.

READ MORE: ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ review: give this game show spin-off the green light

Advertisement

Season one of the spin-off game show came to a dramatic conclusion in the final episode, which was released onto Netflix on Wednesday (December 6).

Adapted from the hit Netflix K-drama Squid Game, the new game show saw 456 contestants whittled down to a final three: Phillip Cain, Mai Whelan and Samuel Wells, who were competing for the jackpot sum of $4.56m (£3.57m) – the biggest cash prize in TV history.

Just like the K-drama, The Challenge saw the contestants compete in a number of simple children’s games, with multiple players being eliminted in each round.

The climactic episode saw contestants Mai and Phillip progress to the final challenge, which saw them play Rock, Paper, Scissors for a chance to win the keys to the safe containing the massive jackpot.

After winning the game and successfully opening the vault, Mai was crowned the show’s first-ever winner and recipient of the enormous cash prize.

Advertisement

“Today just validates that anything is possible,” Vietnamese-born 55-year-old Mai Whelan said after winning. “Even when you feel down and afraid, you have to pick yourself up, be a strong person and focus.”

In a new interview with The Times, Whelan has confirmed that she has not received a “cent” of her winnings.“I feel like Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire. Show me the money!” she said.

Whelan added that she plans on donating some of the money to charities focused on the underprivileged, wildlife and climate change, and is considering a retirement home for her and her husband.

She said: “It was a relief to go back to normal life and not worry about getting eliminated. I needed that after two and a half weeks of intense go, go, go, and emotional ups and downs.”

Squid Game: The Challenge has been Netflix’s most watched show for the past fortnight, with 20.5million views in its first week and 11.4million in its second.

On Wednesday (6 December), it was announced that The Challenge has been renewed for a second season.