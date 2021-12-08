‘Squid Game’ tops list of 2021’s most Googled TV shows

Squid Game has officially topped the list of most-Googled TV shows of the year.

The search engine shared their Year in Search report for 2021, which found the hit Netflix Korean show outranking the likes of Bridgerton, Line of Duty and Love Island.

Period drama Bridgerton had been the highest ranking show and most-watched title on Netflix earlier this year, before Hwang Dong-Hyuk’s 10-episode survival drama knocked it off the top spot.

Advertisement

The report also revealed the question “Who is H?”, relating to Line of Duty, was seventh on the list of top-ranking questions starting with “Who”.

“Who left Strictly?” was the third most searched for “who” question, while Google also revealed search interest had also increased for Love Island.

Meanwhile, Squid Game actors Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo recently opened up about how their lives have changed since starring on the show.

“To be honest, when I read the script and then I met the ensemble members, I did have some expectations that it could be big,” Park said after acknowledging they had gained 800,000 Instagram followers in one day.

Jung added: “I think [I knew] a week after it opened. I couldn’t follow the speed of the growth of the Squid Game success because since COVID, I think everything is faster and even online, it happens just so quick. It was hard to follow.

Advertisement

“I lost 6 pounds in a week when it became successful. I couldn’t eat — it wasn’t stress, I just didn’t know this feeling. ‘What’s going on out there, who am I?’ I was kind of losing myself. Now, I feel very comfortable with the Squid Game team, so I can slowly get used to this success with people. But when I was at home by myself watching this growth, I was like, ‘What?’”

Meanwhile, Hwang recently confirmed Squid Game would return for a second season on Netflix.