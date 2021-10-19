‘Squid Game”s Wi Ha-joon in talks to join new drama from ‘Vincenzo’ director

Squid Game breakout star Wi Ha-joon is currently in talks to star in the upcoming drama Little Women.

Earlier today (October 19), South Korean news outlet JoyNew24 reported that the Squid Game actor had been cast as the lead in the forthcoming series. His agency MSteam Entertainment has since clarified that Wi has received an offer for said role, but that he is still in the process of reviewing it.

If cast, Wi will be starring alongside actresses Nam Ji-hyun and Kim Go-eun. Last month, the two actresses were cast as the middle and eldest sister, respectively. Casting for the third sister is still ongoing.

Little Women will follow the story of the sisterhood between three siblings. The drama will be helmed by Kim Hee-won, best known for directing dramas such as The Crowned Clown (2019), Money Flower (2017) and this year’s hit revenge-thriller Vincenzo.

Joining her will be screenwriter Jeong Seo-kyung, who previously wrote for the heartfelt drama series Mother (2018). Jeong is also well-known for her work in iconic South Korean thriller films The Handmaiden (2016) and Thirst (2009).

Little Women will be produced by Studio Dragon and filming will begin as soon as casting is completed by the latter half of this year. The drama is set to air on tvN during the first half of 2022.

Meanwhile, Wi is set to next appear in the upcoming tvN drama Bad And Crazy. The series will also be available on streaming platform iQIYI globally.

In related K-drama news, JTBC has released a new teaser for its hotly anticipated romantic drama Snowdrop. Slated to premiere in December, the long-awaited drama stars Jung Hae-in (Something In The Rain), and BLACKPINK singer Jisoo in her first-ever major acting role.