Wi Ha-joon on his ideal storyline for ‘Squid Game’ season two

Squid Game actor Wi Ha-joon has opened up about his hopes for season two of the hit Netflix series.

In a recent interview with The Star, the breakout star of the K-drama spoke about his ideal storyline for the upcoming second season of the series. Wi had portrayed police officer Hwang Jun-ho, who sneaks into the game to find his brother before falling off a cliff, with his final fate unknown.

“Because my character had to explain things from an observer’s point of view, there were a lot of limits to the emotion [that he could portray],” said the actor, as translated by Soompi. “If I were to imagine Hwang Joon Ho in season two, I’d want him to find his brother again and ask him what in the world happened [to him].”

Elsewhere during the interview, Wi also touched on his sudden popularity, following the release of Squid Game. “Even now, I still can’t believe that this kind of thing could happen to me. I had the amazing fortune of appearing in a great drama,” he said.

Wi also noted that the success of Squid Game came after a period where he considered giving up on his acting career. “There was a time when I kept failing auditions, and my self-confidence dropped to the point where I started wondering, ‘Should I not act?’” he recalled.

“But thanks to the people around me who encouraged me a lot, I gradually became more relaxed, and I now have faith in myself,” he added.

Wi is set to star in the upcoming iQIYI original K-drama series Bad And Crazy, alongside Lee Dong-wook, Han Ji-eun and VIXX member Cha Hak-yeon. The forthcoming series follows a group of detectives as they battle corruption within the force.