‘Squid Game’ takes home two wins at the 27th Critics Choice Awards

Netflix’s hit Korean-language series Squid Game has taken home two wins at the Critics Choice Awards.

On Sunday (March 13), Squid Game cast members Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon and Park Hae-soo attended the 27th Critics Choice Awards held in Los Angeles, where they took home two awards for the series.

Lee, who played the series’ main character Seong Gi-hun, won Best Actor In A Drama Series for his performance, beating out Succession’s Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, among others. “I’m grateful to an extent I can’t express,” said Lee during his acceptance speech, per Soompi. “I’m grateful to Netflix and Squid Game.”

Additionally, the series also won the gong for Best Foreign Language Series against other Netflix heavyweights like Money Heist and Lupin. Meanwhile, Succession took home the award for Best Drama Series, making it the only award Squid Game was nominated for, but did not win.

Last month, Lee and Jung made history by becoming the first actors from a non-English-language series to win acting prizes at the annual SAG Awards. The pair had won Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series and Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Drama Series respectively. Notably, Jung’s role in Squid Game had marked her debut as an actress.

The series also took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Television Series later that night.

In January, actor O Yeong-su, who played Player 001 in the hit series, became the first-ever South Korean to win a Golden Globe. The cast members of Squid Game have since congratulated the actor for his historic win at the 79th Golden Globe Awards.