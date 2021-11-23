Watch behind-the-scenes footage of ‘Squid Game’ without CGI

A recently released behind-the-scenes video from Squid Game has shown how much CGI was actually used in the series.

The video was uploaded by Kim Hyung-rok, a CG supervisor on Squid Game from the South Korea-based Gulliver Studios. The two-minute-long video showcases just how much CGI was used in the popular Netflix series, including the rat that appears when Kang Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-yeon) as she crawls through the air vents and the Glass Bridge challenge.

Other components of the show that incorporated heavy use if CGI include the walls and arena of the Red Light, Green Light challenge, the island the show took place on, and the show’s iconic maze-like staircase structure.

Squid Game, which was released in September, has since become Netflix’s most-watched series ever. The success of the series has also translated into popularity for other K-drama releases, including the Han So-hee starring My Name and the recently released Hellbound.

More notably, Hellbound had bested Squid Game as the most popular Netflix series globally on November 20, a day after the show was released. The new K-drama series knocked Squid Game, which had topped the Netflix chart from analytics company FlixPatrol for 46 non-consecutive days, to second place.

In other K-drama news, Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that a second season of the series is on the way. “There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” the he said.