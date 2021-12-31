‘Squid Game’’s Lee Jung-jae talks season two: “If it was predictable, it would be no fun.”

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae has revealed a few new details about the upcoming second season of the hit Netflix show, saying that “if it was predictable, it would be no fun”.

After the runaway success of the first season, Squid Game creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed last month that a second season was in the works. “There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” he said.

Now, Lee Jung-Ja (who plays Seong Gi-hun) has spoken about his character’s fate in the new season.

Spoilers for Squid Game season one below.

At the end of the first season, Gi-hun found himself the last man standing. After using the prize money to take care of the families of his fellow competitors, he returned to the world of the titular Squid Game to confront the organisers.

Jung-Ja has now confirmed that Gi-hun will be competing in the contest once again.

“I have no idea what will happen or the scale of it, but the only thing [Hwang] did tell me was that Seong Gi-hun is going to be in the show again, and he’s going to be playing in the arena again,” he told People.

“I hope there’s some sort of twist that’ll be exciting and surprising for me and the viewers,” he added. “If it was predictable, it would be no fun.”

Earlier this year, Hwang spoke about the future of Jung-Ja’s character. “In the first season that we saw [Seong] Gi-hun is a character whose humanity is shown through or exposed in certain situations.

“In other words, his humanity is shown through a very passive manner. But I would think that in the second season, what he has learned from the games and his experience in the first season, they will all be put to use in a more active manner.”