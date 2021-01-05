Georgia Tennant has revealed that she was told she “wasn’t convincing” as the on-screen wife of David Tennant, her real-life husband.
The pair star in new BBC sitcom Staged, which centres around David and Michael Sheen, two theatre actors preparing a new stage production while under lockdown in the coronavirus era.
Staged was filmed in Sheen and Tennant’s homes under strict COVID-19 protocols, and meant that the Tennants shared the screen for the first time as a married couple, after appearing in Doctor Who together prior to their relationship.
In a new interview with Radio Times, Georgia said that “nobody wanted to let me” play alongside her husband prior to the new show.
She added: “For one part I was told by a casting director that I wasn’t a convincing partner for him. I was like, ‘But we’re married. With quite a few kids!'”
“Basically, every actor who could possibly play the part would have to be eliminated in order for me to be allowed to play his wife.”
“I don’t think this is something we would have imagined we’d have done,” David added in the same interview. “And anyway, imagine having to tell my wife that she was being played by someone else.”
Staged is one of a number of productions filmed during, and concerning, the coronavirus pandemic. Anne Hathaway is set to star in Locked Down, a new film from Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight described as “a heist movie/romantic comedy set against the backdrop of the pandemic lockdown”.
The film sees couple Linda (Hathaway) and Paxton (Ejiofor) decide to break up just before a nationwide lockdown is announced, meaning they’re stuck at home together. It hits UK cinemas soon, and HBO Max in the US next week (January 14).
Elsewhere, Stephen Soderbergh has revealed that he is working on a “philosophical” sequel to his 2011 pandemic thriller Contagion, which saw its ratings soar this year as the world dealt with the COVID-19 outbreak.