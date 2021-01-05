Georgia Tennant has revealed that she was told she “wasn’t convincing” as the on-screen wife of David Tennant, her real-life husband.

The pair star in new BBC sitcom Staged, which centres around David and Michael Sheen, two theatre actors preparing a new stage production while under lockdown in the coronavirus era.

Staged was filmed in Sheen and Tennant’s homes under strict COVID-19 protocols, and meant that the Tennants shared the screen for the first time as a married couple, after appearing in Doctor Who together prior to their relationship.

In a new interview with Radio Times, Georgia said that “nobody wanted to let me” play alongside her husband prior to the new show.