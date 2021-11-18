Watch Stan and Kyle as adults in ‘South Park: Post COVID’ trailer

The first trailer for ‘South Park: Post COVID’ has been released, showing adult versions of Kyle and Stan.

The made-for-TV film is the first since creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker signed a deal with Comedy Central which renewed the show through to season 30 and ordered 14 films for US streaming service Paramount+.

Set to be released November 25, ‘South Park: Post COVID’ sees Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny attempt to re-adjust to society after the pandemic.

A synopsis reads: “What happened to the children who lived through the pandemic? Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny survived but will never be the same Post COVID.”

In the trailer, an adult Kyle speaking to adult Stan, says: “Do you remember when we were little? We said we’d always be there for each other when things got bad.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the episode, Parker said: “It’s the boys dealing with a post-COVID world. They’re just trying to get back to normal. So, it is like our show. We’re just trying to get back to normal.”

A second hour-long film will arrive in December, with each described as “big” but “not quite movie scale”. The duo plans to release two made-for-TV films every year for Paramount+.

Created in 1997, South Park has become one of the most successful animated shows of all time, running for 23 seasons in total so far.

Two South Park specials were released over the course of the pandemic, titled ‘The Pandemic Special’ and ‘South ParQ Vaccination Special’, with the former nominated for Outstanding Animated Program at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards.