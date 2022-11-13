Stanley Tucci wants to “educate” people about British cuisine with new TV show

Stanley Tucci has spoken about creating a new TV show to “educate” people on the pros on British cuisine.

The actor has written a variety of cookery books and has made two seasons of Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, which sees him travelling across Italy “to discover the secrets and delights of the country’s regional cuisines.”

In a new interview though, Tucci has revealed he wants his next project to focus on Britian.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Dish Podcast Tucci said: “We’re done with Italy. I think we are going to do Searching For The British Isles or whatever you call it. We are going to do that next year.”

“England has so much to offer, and again, you sort of want to dispel the myth of, ‘Oh, in England nobody eats well.’ We know that’s not true.”

He went on to say how with Searching For Italy, he wanted to prove Italy was more than just pasta and with this new project, “the hope is to sort of educate people, I suppose, as I’ve been educated by living here.” Tucci moved to London in 2013.

“That’s exciting for me because I’ll be able to come home more often. I won’t have to fly for the most part,” he added after saying how being away from his kids was “really hard”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Tucci spoke about his involvement in the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Someone, where he plays Houston’s former record producer Clive Davis. “I’m so excited. It was an amazing experience, and I don’t often say that about films,” said Tucci.

Advertisement

I wanna Dance With Someone is released December 21, 2022 in America and December 26 in the UK. “You want to go and you want to celebrate, even though it’s a tragic story,” continued Tucci. “When you listen to that voice, it just gives you joy. It gives you such happiness. I was in love with everyone I worked with. I was there for three weeks and I didn’t want to go. It was just wonderful.”